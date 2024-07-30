Daily Update: Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead

Riverhead High School. (Melissa Azofeifa file photo.)

Here are the headlines for July 30, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ospreys end regular season in style with tribute to Dylan Newman

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

More quail released around Shelter Island: Third year for tick control effort

NORTHFORKER

Maize empanadas are the latest flavor-filled creation by Cheo Avila

SOUTHFORKER

Build Back Better: RLW4 Builders is the East End’s fixer

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.