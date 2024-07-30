Daily Update: Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead
Here are the headlines for July 30, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ospreys end regular season in style with tribute to Dylan Newman
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
More quail released around Shelter Island: Third year for tick control effort
NORTHFORKER
Maize empanadas are the latest flavor-filled creation by Cheo Avila
SOUTHFORKER
Build Back Better: RLW4 Builders is the East End’s fixer
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.