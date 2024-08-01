Calendar of events: Aug. 1, 2024

All ages

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.: Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race at Peconic Riverfront in Riverhead. Boat inspections begin at 9 a.m.; races at 11. Music, games and prizes for multiple race categories. Register: riverheadchamber.org. Rain date: Aug. 17.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: ‘Canvas Sky’ presented by Hideaway Circus at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Proceeds to benefit Peconic Community School. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. Tickets: $29. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

The arts and crafts

Monday, Aug. 5, 6-8:30 p.m.: Paint night with Lee Harnedfor ages 15 and up Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $35; nonmembers, $40. All materials included. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Tuesdays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27, 1-3:30 p.m.: Drawing workshop for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Supply list available at registration. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Friday, Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m.: Artists’ reception: Through Our Eyes, an exhibition of The Peconic Painters, at Southold Free Library. Exhibition on display through September. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Bargain hunting

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual Book Sale at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Sponsored by Friends of Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Preview sale Thursday, Aug. 1, 5-7 p.m. (free for Friends of the Library; $5 general admission). Bargain bag sale begins at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m.: East End Arts’ Summer Soirée at EEA’s campus, 133-141 East Main St., Riverhead. Local refreshments, live entertainment, art, auction and raffles. Tickets: adults, $175; two for $300; age 18-25, $100. Information: eastendarts.org. Rain date: Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild Fine Art & Crafts Fair on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery and other handcrafted items. Live music and raffle auction. Admission: $3, includes raffle ticket. Information: oldtownartsguild.org. Rain date: Aug. 4.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society Summer Gala and Auction at Poquatuck Park, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, drinks and cookie table. Tickets: $185; children 14 and under, $50. Tickets available at the door. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Lectures

Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: ‘Oops! Five time I accidentally ended up on stage,’ with theater director and producer Douglas Gray of Orient at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the hall’s PoquaTalks series. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m.: A Native American Healing Herb Garden with master gardener Nancy Smith at Southold Free Library. Free. Presented by Southold Town Garden Club. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.: Oyster Farming Forum with Karen Rivara, at East Marion Firehouse, 9245 Main Road, East Marion. Hosted by East Marion Community Association. Information: eastmarioncommunity.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Sunday, Aug. 11, 9-11 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop at Aldo’s Coffee Company, 103-105 Front St., Greenport. Sponsored by Southold Town Police Department.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.: Summer get-together hosted by Cutchogue Civic Association at McCall Wines, 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. Complimentary glass of wine for civic members. RSVP by Aug. 10 to [email protected].

Music

Thursday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m.: Brady Rymer and The Little Band That Could at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Presented by Friends of Orient Beach State Park. Free. Information: @friendsoforientbeach on Instagram.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.: Jackie and the Rippers concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Fridays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7:30-9 p.m.: Real East End Brass (REEB) at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of the Summer Showcase Concert Series. Free. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to the Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-8:15 p.m.: Long Island Sound Symphony at Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Aug. 9.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.: Don and Sue concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

The natural world

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m.: Exploring and Navigating the Summer Night Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Led by stargazing lecturer Randall DiGiuseppe. Guided night sky tours follow, weather permitting. Members, free; nonmembers, $5; under 16, free. Bring blanket or chair. Register: custerobservatory.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Artists’ reception: Friday, Aug. 8, 5-7 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Click here for the latest local news