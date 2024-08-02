Daily Update: SWR lax star Kershis earns national MVP honors

Here are the headlines for August 2, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR lax star Kershis earns national MVP honors

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village takes action after Fifth St. speeding complaints

Remembering Barney Harris: New York’s longest-serving volunteer firefighter

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Scooter Parade is on for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 3

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of Aug. 3

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! We got the insider Author’s Night picks for August

