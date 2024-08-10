Blotters: Tik Tok scam

Riverhead police made 18 arrests between July 28 and Aug. 3.

Four Riverhead residents were arrested for impaired driving infractions. Lested Yool Siquin, 26; Anton Mack, 34; and Lakisha Henderson, 40, were charged with driving while intoxicated. Andres De La Cruz Torres, 25, was charged with driving while ability impaired.

Hampton Bays residents Jose Bonilla Rojano, 32, and Hilario Molina Mora, 56, were also arrested and charged with DWI.

The following individuals were arrested for other offenses during the same period. Except where noted, all are Riverhead residents.

• Stalyn Arias-Guaylls, 21, offense unlisted

• Frank Butkus, 32, criminal contempt • Daniel Clevenger, 65, warrant

• Gerron Floyd, 42, trespass

• Meredith Foster of Calverton, 28, criminal contempt

• Tasheria Horsley, 29, warrant

• Lanice Jennings, 30, petit larceny • Ronald Love, 42, criminal possession of a controlled substance

• Sara Ortiz Zuleta, 37, endangering the welfare of a child

• Milton Silvels of Brentwood, 56, warrant

• Jorge Tojil of Mattituck, 38, forcible touching

• Eric Wiese of Coram, 63, warrant

A Flanders woman told Southampton police July 31 that she was contacted by someone on TikTok and told she’d won a monetary prize but was responsible for paying the tax up front, according to a report. The victim paid $4,000. She became wary of a scam when she was asked for more money, police said. The case is still open, they said.

• On Aug. 1 at about 7:26 p.m. police responded to a report of an erratic driver northbound on Flanders Road. Officers located the vehicle in the vicinity of Flanders Road and Red Creek Road, still operating erratically. A traffic stop was made and it was determined that the driver, Calixto Cruz, 39 of Sagaponack, was intoxicated. Mr. Cruz was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated and to police headquarters in Hampton Bays, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• About 5:59 p.m. Aug. 1, police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident with no injuries near the intersection of Flanders Road and Oak Avenue in Flanders. Upon arrival, officers determined that one of the drivers involved was intoxicated by alcohol. Leonel Zuleta, 47, of Hampton Bays was arrested for misdemeanor DWI and taken to headquarters in Hampton Bays, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Vitaly Artemchucy, 36, of Riverhead was observed by police at Wildwood Lake with an open fire burning on the ground. He was arrested and released on a field appearance ticket, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.