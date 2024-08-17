Blotters: DWI arrest in violation of Leandra’s Law

A Greenport man was arrested in Riverhead Tuesday night for driving while intoxicated with three children in his vehicle, according to Riverhead police.

At about 8:08 p.m., police received a report of a white Honda Civic leaving the scene of an accident in the area of 1685 Old Country Road, near PC Richard, and heading east.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Juan Arevalo-Lopez, 22, of Greenport, was pulled over and found to intoxicated. His 1-year-old daughter was in the car with him, as were his two sons, ages 9 and 10.

Mr. Arevalo-Lopez was charged with DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Riverhead police reported 24 other DWI arrests between Aug. 4 and 10, according to police. Among those arrested were Riverhead residents Isaias Chitay-Pirirs, 28; Inmer Ramos, 33; Christian Baquiax-Mendoza, 37; Michael Lanzetta, 70; Jerome Trent, 43; and Josue Camey Luna, 37; as well as Calverton resident Robert Mac-Donald, 31.

• William Wilkinson of Ridge, 40, was arrested Aug. 5 for petit larceny.

Southampton Town police received a report of a three-car motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of Evergreen Road and Priscilla Avenue in Flanders Saturday at about 10:43 p.m.

Police determined that the driver of one of the vehicles was intoxicated and had swerved out of his traffic lane, striking two unoccupied vehicles parked in the shoulder of Evergreen Road.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Jeremias Sicajau-Cotzojay, 43, of Flanders was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and DWI, both misdemeanors, as well as traffic infractions.

Mr. Sicajau-Cotzojay was transported to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• A victim who police did not identify reported on Aug. 7 said he was contacted by four different people through the website WhatsApp. The suspects told the victim that he was in trouble and would be arrested if he didn’t send them $1,000.

The victim did not pay the full amount, but did send $200 before he realized he was being scammed, according to police.

• While on a routine patrol in Riverside on Aug. 8, a Southampton Town police officer observed a man for whom a warrant had been issued. A warrant check was conducted by dispatch and identified the man as Robert Deneuve, 48, of Hampton Bays, A bench warrant was conducted and it was determined that a warrant for Mr. Deneuve had been issued July 15 for failure to appear in court before Judge Patrick Gunn. Mr. Deneuve was then arrested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.