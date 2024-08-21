Daily Update: Inaugural North Fork Jewish Music Fest this weekend
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 21.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Inaugural North Fork Jewish Music Fest this weekend
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Boys soccer: Mattituck and Center Moriches to revive rivalry
ELIH Foundation gala kicks off stroke center fundraising
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Where everyone gets involved: Shelter Island Recreation Dept. hosts pickup games for all ages and skills
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Bay views and three stories for your story to unfold
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Peach and tomato Caprese
