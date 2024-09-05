Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 5, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 28, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Deutsche Bank to Pablo Sobreville, 133 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.038) (R) $435,750

EAST MARION (11939)

• Ronald Ribaudo to Anna Costaras, 1920 The Strand (1000-30-2-56) (R) $2,900,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kenneth & Una Baralo to Weizhi Lu & Robert Harris, 300 Johnson Court (1001-2-4-7.002) (R) $594,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Erin & Matthew Cunningham to Jeffrey & Mark Wade, 2980 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-17) (R) $1,595,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Elizabeth Pearson Trust to Mariela Sanchez-Gomez Trust, 804 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-32) (R) $450,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Palooka 4000 LLC to Jorge Elias & Rose Roda, 4000 Youngs Avenue (1000-55-2-15) (R) $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)