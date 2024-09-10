Events and commemorations to remember 9/11

In somber recognition of the events 23 years ago on September 11, 2001, towns across the North Fork will gather in tribute. Multiple ceremonies and events are taking place to honor those lost in the attacks and their aftermath.

Grave cleanup at Calverton National Cemetery

From 9:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton, join volunteers to pull weeds at Calverton National Cemetery to honor and remember those who served our country. Dress is casual and respectful, no open toe shoes or tank tops. The event will be outside, so be mindful of the weather. No pets. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Visit carrytheload.org.

“The Guys” at CAST

The Corchaug Repertory Theater and CAST (53930 Main Road, Southold) will present a free production of “The Guys,” a play about a fire captain tasked with writing eulogies for eight of his firefighters who died during the World Trade Center attacks. Visit castnorthfork.org to reserve your free spot.

“Bikeman” poetry reading

During this free poetry reading at 3:00 p.m. at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, actors will read Tom Flynn’s haunting and powerful words of his experience. On 9/11/01, journalist Tom Flynn set off on his bike toward the World Trade Towers not knowing what he was riding into. “Bikeman” is one man’s journey, told through poetry, to the horrors of that day and to the humanity that somehow emerged from the dust and the death. Please note that this work includes potentially distressing imagery. Registration required. To register visit peconiclanding.org/events.

Riverhead 9/11 Memorial Observances

A prayer service will take place at the Riverhead World Trade Center Memorial Park, located at the corner of Riley and Edwards Avenues, in Calverton, at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m. the Sound Park Heights Civic Association will host its annual candlelight walk and remembrance service at the 9/11 Memorial Park on Sound Avenue and Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Road, Riverhead. There will be a procession from Marine Street in Reeves Park to the memorial park beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony at the four-acre park dedicated to the memory of the victims of the terror attacks.