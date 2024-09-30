Daily Update: Riverhead proposes 7.9% tax hike for 2025

Riverhead officials proposed a new budget for 2025 on Thursday.

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead proposes 7.9% tax hike for 2025

SUFFOLK TIMES

Area teen co-stars in episode of Rett Syndrome awareness docuseries

Mattituck Irish dance studio advocates for animals

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library project needs site plan review: Bond on hold pending completion

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in October 2024

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Blu Smoke

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

