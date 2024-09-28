Blotters: Police seek public’s help in solving a Flanders robbery

On Sept. 21, police responded to Cross River Drive near Hubbard Avenue for a disabled vehicle, according to authorities. The operator of the KIA sedan, Monique J. Smith, was allegedly found to be intoxicated. Two children, ages 6 and 8, were in the car. Ms. Smith was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, in violation of Leandra’s Law and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Under Leandra’s Law, a first-time offense for driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child under 16 in the car is a felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.

• On Sept. 19, Riverhead police arrested Shawn Mulligan on an outstanding warrant and transported him to the Suffolk County Police Department’s 7th precinct in Shirley. No age or hometown was provided by authorities.

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help in solving a robbery that took place this week in Flanders.

On Sept. 23, at about 12:05 p.m., Southampton patrol units and detectives, along with New York State troopers, responded to El Quetzal Deli at 790 Flanders Road regarding a robbery in progress, during which “an unknown amount of cash” was taken, according to a release.

Police were unable to give a description of the suspect(s) or to say whether weapons were involved. Anyone who can help identify the person or persons responsible for the incident is asked to contact the Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

• A Shoreham man was arrested Sept. 21 for driving while intoxicated and other, according to Southampton police.

Kenneth Hild, 46, was stopped about 10:49 p.m., after he was observed failing to maintain his lane of travel on Flanders Road, police said.

Upon interview, it was determined that Mr. Hild was driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and was in violation of several other vehicle and traffic laws.

• A Riverhead man was charged with DWI Sept. 20, according to town police.

Rafael Mendez-Vasquez, 28, was stopped on a traffic infraction near Vail Avenue and Flanders Road, according to a report. Further investigation showed that his license had been revoked in January 2019 after he was stopped for speeding three times within 18 months.

• A Riverside woman reported to police that someone had stolen a vehicle from a driveway for which she had the only set of keys. According to police, she said no one else had her permission to use the vehicle.

An officer from the Suffolk County Police Department later contacted the woman, and indicated that the car had been found in Calverton, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.