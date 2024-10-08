Firefighters educate and entertain at Jamesport FD’s annual open house

Dozens of kids turned out for the Jamesport Fire Department’s annual open house (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Families from all over the North Fork gathered on Saturday at the Jamesport Fire Department, as the station threw open its doors for a fun-filled annual open house. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles gleamed in the sun, their sirens silent but poised for action, while gear and hoses were spread out in a colorful display of firefighting might.

“It’s about giving the community a closer look at how we operate,” explained Jamesport Fire Dept. First Assistant Chief Dan Doroski, “How we demonstrate things for them, how we put out fires, and give some education to the kids. They also get to meet other local officials, like the [Suffolk County] Sheriff’s Dept., the Riverhead Police Dept. and the Riverhead fire marshal.”

Also on hand were representatives from the New York State Police.

Throughout the day, visitors were treated to live fire-safety demonstrations that turned fiery blazes into controlled sizzles, all under the skilled hands of Jamesport’s firefighters. Children’s faces lit up as they tried on firefighter helmets and watched wide-eyed as the team tackled mock blazes with practiced precision. Nearby, CPR lessons provided practical life-saving skills for attendees, adding a hands-on educational flair to the event.

“We had a steady flow of people all day,” Mr. Doroski said, clearly pleased with the turnout. “Definitely more than last year. We’re growing, but there’s always more we can do to keep bringing people in. It’s a work in progress — but one we’re proud of.”