Calendar of Events: Oct. 24, 2024

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9-11:30 a.m.: Autumn Bird Walk led by State Park Naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead.(Credit: Krysten Massa file photo)

Documentaries

Thursday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.: Screening of the documentary ‘Spark: Robin Williams and His Battle with Lewy Body Dementia,’ followed by discussion with mental health professionals, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Information: holytrinitygreenport.com.

Fairs and festivals

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.: Polish Festival and Basket Auction hosted by Columbiettes of Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Hall, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Authentic Polish and American food, baskets including gift certificates to bid on. Admission $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance: Carol Bohn, 631-831-2738 or Carol Losquadro, 631-375-0084.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Auxiliary of the Southold American Legion Post 803 will hold its 12th Annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Legion Post, 51655 Main Rd., Southold. Free. More than two dozen vendors, raffles, food and beverages for sale. Information: 631-765-2276.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m.: First annual Fall Steak Night at Greenport American Legion, 102 3rd St, Greenport. Tickets: $100, includes passed appetizers, flat iron steak with vegetables and potato by A’Lure, unlimited raw bar by Charlie and Southold Fish Market, dessert, music and door prizes. $25 of each ticket goes toward Hurricane Helene disaster relief organizations. Information: 631-333-2644.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Basket Auction at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Baskets, gift cards, 50/50 raffle. Information: 631-727- 6667×2.

Local history

Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.: Ghost hunting on the Village Green in Cutchogue. L.I. Paranormal Investigators are coming to the Village Green in Cutchogue for an exclusive tour of Cutchogue New Suffolk Historical Council historic buildings, including the Wickham house, which often makes the top 10 list of most haunted buildings on Long Island. Three sessions. Tickets, $60, brownpapertickets.com.

Meetings

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.: Orient Association hosts forum on saltwater intrusion at Poquatuck Hall, 116 Skippers Lane, Orient. Guest speakers will share knowledge of recent changes in the saltwater levels in coastal areas and how to address related drinking water contaminant complications. Information: Barbara Friedman, 917-846-0226.

Music

Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Autumnal Journey at Pindar Vineyards, 37645 NY-25, Peconic. Tickets: $45, nonmembers; $30, members; free, under 25. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7:30p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, ability levels and acoustic music styles, and audience members, are welcome. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.: Deadwood Quartet performs at ‘Soulful Sundown’ at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Light dinner and 50/50 raffle. Free. Register: [email protected].

Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.: Gospel music group Jus B’ Cuz will perform live at the Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church of Greenport. Open to the public. Suggested donation, $20. Tickets: Russell, 631-745-7322, or Jackie, 631-875-2230.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-noon: History through music series presenting Fiddlers Green, Larry Moser & Friends at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Registration required. 631 727-2881.

The natural world

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9-11:30 a.m.: Autumn Bird Walk led by State Park Naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Bring binoculars to see migrating birds throughout the various habitats of the Preserve. Free. Rain cancels Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-4:30 p.m.: Harvesting, Drying and Using Medicinal Herbs at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Ave., Southold. Learn ways to use medicinal herbs to support health. Rachel Stephens of Sweet Woodland Farm leads the workshop. Sample of herbal tea before making your own tea blend to take home. Tickets: $10. Rain or shine. Register: PeconicLandTrust.org.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9-10:30 a.m.: Tree Identification Walk led by State Park Naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Learn to identify different trees by leaves, buds, seeds and colors. Free. Rain cancels Reservations: 631-315-5475.

The written word

Friday, Oct. 25, 4:30 p.m.: Sunset tour of the Old House, book talk and signing. Tour the Old House at 355 Cases Lane, Cutchogue, then move to the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, where author Scott R. Ferrara will discuss his book “Accused of Witchcraft in New York.” Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.: Book talk and release date for the book ‘All That Remains’ by Steve Wick at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: 631-734-6360.

Theater

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27: Playlets and Poetry Festival directed by Nicholas Auletti, presented by Northeast Stage at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Features a range of smaller plays and adapted literature. Showtimes: 7 p.m., Thurs.-Sat.; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20. northeaststage.org.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.: Pre-show reception for the opening of Spamalot at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Show runs for three weekends starting Oct. 31, Thursdays through Sundays, until Nov. 17. Tickets, $30. To purchase and for showtimes: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers welcome new members from the East End. Meetings are held at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. This social group is involved in crafts including knitting, crocheting, and sewing for charity. Information: 631-765-1768.

November through April: Free house tours of the Tuthill House Museum offered by the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October 26, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Fridays and Sundays: All Skate at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. Fridays starting Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-7652276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-7652626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Nov. 2-Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original documents related to the aftermath of the disaster, including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through October: New Challenges and Variations, painted works by Orient resident Fran Liburt on display in the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at the Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through Nov. 11: Light and Water, paintings by Marla Milne at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! An exhibition featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Rd, (Rt. 48) Cutchogue.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.