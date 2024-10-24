Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River high school sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

SWR 3, HAMPTON BAYS 2 Oct. 21: The Wildcats got a massive win against Hampton Bays heading into the playoffs. The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of regular time and it took two overtimes to decide the winner as Zach Makarewicz eventually found the back of the net. Shoreham-Wading River finished the season 12-4 overall and 9-1 in League VIII. They’ll be a top playoff team once brackets come out.

RIVERHEAD 3, SOUTHOLD 1 Oct. 18: Riverhead was able to grab a win at the end of the season against a non-league opponent in Southold. It marked only the second win the Blue Waves earned all season. Lesther Rivera, a senior, scored two goals against Southold and finished the year with nine goals scored. Another losing season under the belt for Riverhead, which has never made the playoffs since their inception.

GIRLS SOCCER

SWR 2, KINGS PARK 0, Oct. 21: Another game, another win for the Wildcats as they continue their undefeated run through League VII. Stamatia Almiroudis and Ava Gengler both scored goals to upend Kings Park in their latest victory. They’ve given up only one goal through their entire league season and that was against Sayville, a game that ended in a 1-1 tie. Mia Mangano, who had an assist against Kings Park, has scored a team-leading 15 goals this year.

FOOTBALL

MILLER PLACE 41, SWR 7, Oct. 19: It’s been an up-and-down year for Shoreham-Wading River on the gridiron. After starting the year 2-0, the Wildcats have now lost their last three of four games, including a lopsided defeat against Miller Place. Playoff hopes are still very much alive, however, and the Wildcats will need a win in one of their last two games to make it. Sean Casey scored the lone touchdown last game on a five yard pass from Noah Gregorek.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 26: Southampton at SWR, 2 p.m.; Nov. 1: SWR at Babylon, 6 p.m.

WARD MELVILLE 48, RIVERHEAD 7, Oct. 19: After winning their first game of the season against Central Islip, it’s been all downhill for Riverhead, losing their last five games of the season. The Blue Waves were able to find a touchdown in the second quarter when Karter Doyle connected with Kevin Qualey on a 45-yard pass. Playoffs are off the table at this point but maybe the Blue Waves can muster some wins before the end of the season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 26: Riverhead at Bay Shore, 2 p.m.; Nov. 2: Whitman at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

RIVERHEAD 1, HALF HOLLOW HILLS 0 Oct. 22: What a way to end the season for the Blue Waves and build some momentum going into next year. Abby Maaiki scored the game’s lone goal in the third period and that’s all that Riverhead needed to secure the win against a team that was ranked higher than them. Riverhead finishes the season with a record of 5-8-1 after only earning five wins total the last two years. SWR 8, WEST BABYLON 1 In their final game of the regular season, the Wildcats posted their highest goal total with eight against West Babylon. The win put their final regular season record at 14-2 going into the playoffs. Madison Herr had an electric game, scoring five goals and assisting on another. Herr finished the season second on all of Long Island, with 41 points scored.