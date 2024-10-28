Daily Update: Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River fall playoff preview

The Wildcats head into the playoffs after suffering just one regular season loss. (Bill Landon photo.)

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 28.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River fall playoff preview

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town wins eminent domain battle over Mattituck land seizure

North Fork high school sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program

NORTHFORKER

Pamper your pet with these 6 North Fork services

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Trivia Takes the East End

