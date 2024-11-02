Blotter: Man charged with nine accounts of alleged petit larceny

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26:

Darwin Ramos of Riverhead, 24; Jose Ochoa Cante of Mastic Beach, 23; Miguel Bonilla of Hampton Bays, 60; and Roman Savka of Riverhead, 66, were all charged with alleged driving while intoxicated.

Kemoy Grayson of Brooklyn, 31; Richard Kayte of Riverhead, 43; Scott Hirt of Seldon, 39; Daniel Schwartz of Medford, 60; Saquan Blount of Riverhead, 26; Arthur Evans of Babylon, 26; were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Gerald Josey of Riverhead, 65; Stanley Bryant of Riverhead, 56; Alani Trent of Riverhead, 20; Jasmine Brown of Bellport, 26; Bridget Ostroski of Peconic, 29; Medardo Robles Rivera of Orlando, Fla., 56; and Lindsey Marino of Flanders, 33, were charged with alleged petit larceny.

Kevin Nichols of East Patchogue, 50, was charged with alleged petit larceny and grand larceny.

Evan Endres of Riverhead, 25, was charged with nine accounts of alleged petit larceny.

Denis Karnayev of Riverhead, 47, was charged with alleged menacing and criminal content.

Cody Ryan of Ronkonkoma, 18, was charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Mungin of Riverhead, 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and also charged with alleged “exposure of a person.”

Alex Saban of Riverhead, 24, was charged with alleged trespassing.

Shurvell Rush of Riverhead, 47, was charged with alleged assault.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.