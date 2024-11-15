Daily Update: Riverhead Town seeks to keep odd-year elections
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 15.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town seeks to keep odd-year elections
Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Cinemas reopens refreshed, upgraded
Skywatch Fall 2024: comets, meteors and supermoon
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15, 2024
NORTHFORKER
Dine in or order out from these North Fork restaurants this Thanksgiving
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Portuguese caldo verde
