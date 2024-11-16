Blotter: Break-in at Star Confectionary

On the morning of Nov. 12, the owner of Star Confectionery on East Main Street reported an attempted break-in, during which assorted U.S. currency was stolen, according to police — who said the incident occurred sometime between midday Monday and Tuesday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

The following individuals were arrested last week for alleged driving while intoxicated: Rolman Garcia Xicay, 23, of Riverhead; Aquilino Gonzalez Salinas, 41, of El Salvador; Mauricio Munoz Gomez, 49, of Peconic; Hector Lopez Ardon, 28, of Greenport; Tadeusz Szumcyck, 73, of Riverhead; Christopher Devine, 40, of Middle Island; Scott Sinram, 46, of Syosset; Daniel Montenegro Rodriguez, 26, of Wading River; and Inmer Bartolon-Velasquez, 27, of Southampton.

Francis Garitta, 19, of Shirley; Aalisah Brown, 19, of Shirley; Emily Tyson, 43, of Southampton; and Jonathan Yachi Archila, 18, of Guatemala were arrested last week for alleged petit larceny.

Joseph Gilliam, 52, of Riverhead; Ismail Simek, 26, of Turkey; Michael McLaughlin, 45; of Port Jefferson Station; and Deanna Yoskovich, 46, of Greenport were arrested on outstanding warrants last week, according to police.

Three people were arrested last week for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance: Jermaine Stevens, 49, and Troy Daniels, 43, both of Riverhead; and Rocco Panaro, 39, of Ridge, who was also charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

Riverhead police also arrested the following individuals last week:

Shawn Mungin, 49, of Riverhead, for alleged trespassing.

Omar Chavac Bor, 20, of Riverhead, for alleged false impersonation.

Nicholas Berg, 39, of Riverhead, for an alleged town code violation.

Richard Street, 49, of Riverhead, for alleged robbery.

Julio Chamale Suroy, 30, of Riverhead, for alleged public urination.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.