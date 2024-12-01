Letters to the Editor: “Agri-tourism debate isn’t over”

Sound Avenue (Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films photo)

RIVERHEAD

Agri-tourism debate isn’t over with

Supervisor Hubbard’s suggestion in last week’s News-Review (“Future of Riverhead highlights key town goals”) that “a new zoning proposal for agri-tourism resorts could be on the horizon” doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. It seems that several years ago, when he was approached with the idea for a resort hotel on Sound Avenue by a Westchester developer, he encouraged development of the plan and the zoning regulations that would allow it.

As the public became aware of the potential impacts and precedents, Mr. Hubbard seemed to listen. However, during the breakfast panel meeting he stated that the proposal for the resort/hotel “wasn’t explained well” to the public.

How can construction of a 150-room hotel on Sound Avenue’s officially designated “scenic and historic corridor” ever be presented as a good idea? The 2003 Riverhead Comprehensive Plan recommends that the town should “regulate development in scenic corridors more closely, ensuring that new development would be in keeping with the scenic character.” Members of the Town Board have argued that the hotel would be set back so far from Sound Avenue that it would not be seen.

Every Town Board member I met with before the removal of the agri-tourism resort proposal from the 2024 comprehensive plan argued that such a resort/hotel would not impact on our schools as would residential development. In the area where I live, there are approximately 60 homes in two developments and only six children from these developments attend Riverhead schools. I suggest the supervisor request analysis of property taxes generated by homeowners north of Sound Avenue. I think it will be obvious that they already do more than their share to support the town tax base — without a significant burden on the school district.

Sound Avenue is the one west-to-east Riverhead corridor that has managed to retain a character that attracts visitors. The farm stands, wineries and breweries should be recognized as the industry of [the town’s] north side, and the board should do everything to protect and encourage its prosperity. Agri-tourism is one thing; trying to disguise a hotel as such is going to be very difficult.

GREENPORT

Time to give thanks

As Thanksgiving approaches, we at the North Fork Arts Center are reflecting on the incredible support that makes our community such a special place. To celebrate this spirit of giving and togetherness, we invite everyone to join us for a free event on Saturday, Nov. 30, featuring art, film and community connection.

The day kicks off at 1 p.m. with a screening of the beloved holiday classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” From 3 to 6 p.m., we’ll host a stunning art show co-curated by six local galleries: Alex Ferrone Gallery, North Fork Art Collective, North Fork Contemporary, VSOP Projects, VEME Studios, and William Ris Gallery. These galleries have brought together works inspired by Thanksgiving journeys and the holiday spirit, creating a perfect backdrop for the season.

The afternoon will also include a wine reception, providing an opportunity to meet neighbors, connect with local artists and give thanks to all our friends, honoring the creative energy that makes the North Fork so unique. Your support ensures that NFAC remains a vibrant cultural hub where art, education and creativity thrive.

Please join us for this special Thanksgiving celebration, and experience the power of art and community. Reserve your free tickets at: bit.ly/nfac-thanksgiving/. Don’t forget: We’re also open for first-run and art-house movies in Greenport seven days a week, year round!

Tony Spiridakis

SHELTER ISLAND

Help us deliver healthier holidays

As the holiday season fast approaches, the Island Gift of Life Foundation is reminded that many among us are presented every day with difficult obstacles brought about in the face of serious health and wellness challenges — including mental health.

For over 20 years, the foundation has channeled the generosity of donors to provide financial assistance to our extended community.

The foundation stands ready to assist you or those you know. We can help to fill the gaps in areas such as health insurance copays and deductibles, transportation, accommodations and child care expenses needed to secure treatment, and otherwise to provide direct financial assistance when individuals are uninsured or underinsured.

Rest assured that all inquiries and any subsequent grants are handled on a strictly confidential basis.

If you are struggling even a little to meet the costs of necessary health care, please visit our website at islandgiftoflife.org for more information, an application form and application instructions. You may also contact any member of the foundation board for assistance.

If you are fortunate enough to be able to donate either your valuable time or your money to this cause, you will find relevant information on our website as well. Thank you.

Bruce Brewer, Mark Vollmer, Linda Eklund, Gavin Shea, James Eklund, Joseph Kelly

Foundation board members

SOUTHOLD

Vaporized voters?

In response to the “Election integrity” letter opinion in the Nov. 21 Suffolk Times, I would just like to note that there were close to 18 million fewer votes cast this year than in the 2020 Presidential election — and, for that matter, the two prior elections. Something to think about.

Noreen Fahey

LAUREL

Behind the fatal fire

Last week’s terrible tragedy in Mattituck (“One killed, several displaced in Mattituck House fire,” Nov. 21) raises at least two questions that go beyond the cause of the fire. Was it legal for more than a dozen people to occupy the premises? Did the premises comply with health and safety laws?

People who are desperate for housing often live in illegal and unsafe housing. It goes undetected until a tragedy occurs. Very seldom do they have insurance that covers their personal property loss.

My heart goes out to these desperate people.

John Viteritti

SOUTHOLD

Win-win!

I am thrilled to read about Tim Curry and the Peconic Land Trust Farm in Southold. (“From the battlefield to the farm … ” Nov. 21). What a perfect way to use our land to provide both food and spiritual nourishment to our community — and veterans. A win-win situation!

Rosemary McKinley