Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 5, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 27, 2024.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Mary Duffy to Mazi Holdings LLC, 3360 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-11-26.002) (V) $854,000

Mary Duffy to Mariland LLC, 1355 Little Peconic Bay Road (1000-111-11-26.003) (V) $646,000

EAST MARION (11939)

Karl & Carol Burfeindt to Maureen Shannon & Graham Maby, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 6A1 (1000-38.02-2-10) (R) $870,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Christine & William Prydatko & Jane Prydatko to David & Randi Vogel, 230 Wiggins Lane (1000-35-4-28.041) (V) $825,000

Estate of Kenneth Bachman to Claire Durecko, 190 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-3-5) (R) $625,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

John & Barbara McFadden to Alexandra Small, 405 Old Field Court (1000-120-3-8.022) (R) $865,000

ORIENT (11957)

153 Herricks LLC to Daniel & Patricia Sullivan, 555 Grandview Drive (1000-14-2-3.028) (R) $2,075,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Isaac Israel to Richard & Tina Bonet, 107 Promenade Drive (600-46-1-36.027) (R) $935,000

BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc to MGRG of NY 1 LLC, 16 Doris Avenue (600-105-2-45) (R) $150,000

Peter Signorelli to 129 Reeves Ave LLC, 129 Reeves Avenue (600-63-3-1.002) (R) $40,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

David Hoffman to Gerald Maher, 1230 Ruch Lane (1000-52-2-36) (R) $2,195,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Elliot & Robin Mazzocca to Jessica & Carmen Hernandez & Michael Perez, 77 Canterbury Drive, (600-115-1-10.078) (R) $1,299,000

Drinkwater Family Trust to Vito & Elaine Pucci, 12 Bayberry Road (600-36-6-6) (R) $700,000

Tara & Christian Bolettieri to Peter & Elizabeth San Paolo, 59 North Side Road (600-24-3-2) (R) $595,000

Rose F Lowe (Referee) & George Castellanos (Defendant) to Konior LLC, 2939 North Wading River Road (600-27-2-24) (R) $515,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)