Blotter: Series of open fire hydrants in Wading River

Riverhead police are investigating a series of incidents involving open fire hydrants in the Wading River area, officials said.

Early on the morning of Nov. 28, police responded to the intersection of Hulse Avenue and 10th Street,where an open hydrant was flooding the roadway, making it impassable. The Riverhead Highway Department also responded to the scene to clear storm drains clogged as a result of the open hydrant.

Late the next evening, police again responded to Wading River on a report of an open hydrant report. On Sylvan Drive, police found what appeared to be a “makeshift hose attached” to a hydrant “and placed in a nearby wooded area, flooding the area with water.” The Wading River Fire Department also responded, and closed the hydrant.

Early on Nov. 30, Riverhead police responded again on a third report of an open hydrant, this time on Bayberry Road, which had flooded the roadway, the storm drains and the yards of nearby homes. Police said the flooding also overwhelmed a cesspool at one nearby residence, causing considerable damage inside the house.

Opening a fire hydrant is illegal and considered vandalism, and can significantly impede firefighters’ access to water in an emergency.

Riverhead detectives are assisting in the investigation, and authorities are urging community members to remain vigilant in watching out for any suspicious people or vehicles near local fire hydrants and report it immediately. Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call the Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.

Arrests made by Riverhead police last week included the following:

Mark Sims, 54, of Warrenville, S.C.; and Ronaldo Canel Xuya, 24, of Riverhead; Darwin De Paz Javier, 32, of Riverhead; and Pedro Sanchez Gomez, 38, of Riverhead were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth Harriott, 51, of Brooklyn and Matthew Saltzman, 44, of Mastic Beach were charged with petit larceny. Mr. Saltzman was also charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wilfred Rodriguez-Tevarez, 26, of Copiague and Tamara Aiken, 44, of Smithtown were arrested for alleged trespassing. Ms. Aiken also had an outstanding warrant, according to police.

David Pacheco, 41, of Riverhead was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kimberly Hunter, 28; Brenda Osorio Diaz De Lopez, 40; and Nelson Ramos Duron, 20 — all of Riverhead — were charged with alleged assault.

Oscar Salazar, 19, of Calverton was charged with alleged false impersonation.

James Tobar, 32, of Riverhead was charged with an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.