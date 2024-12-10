Photos: 2024 Riverhead tree lighting

(Credit: Bill Landon)



As part of a kick-off to the holiday season, Riverhead Townscape, the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce and Peconic Bay Power Squadron got Santa Claus himself to drop by downtown Riverhead on Saturday for its annual tree lighting. He made a splash arriving by boat after the parade, which started at the Lions Club. The donated tree was lit and much fun was had, with East End Arts live musical performances and a community bonfire.

See the fun and festive photos by Bill Landon.