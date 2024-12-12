Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 12, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 4, 2024.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Estate of Dorothy Stengele to George & Chelsea Hoffmann, 480 Lupen Drive (1000-104-1-2) (R) $700,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

Estate of Donald Cleveland to Stewart & Anne Cutler, Winthrop Drive (1000-9-10-2) (V) $900,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Gail Chmela to Mark Carrol & Tara Maitra, 217 6th Street (1001-7-1-8) (R) $1,550,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Estate of Helen Price to Thomas Egan & Betty Santangelo, 630 4th Street (1000-117-9-15.001) (V) $780,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Marc LaMaina to HREA 125 Union Avenue LLC, 125 Union Avenue (600-129-2-35) (R) $900,000

Douglas Schmieder to Lucilo Velez & Jazmin Ochoa, 82 Ellen Street (600-65-1-29.016) (R) $555,000

Renee Chizever Family Trust to Kenneth & Paula Tabor, 33 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-33) (R) $510,000

Estate of Martha Harris to WB Properties LLC, 21 Philip Street (600-106-1-10) (R) $200,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Estate of Lorraine Haeg to Maia Khutsishvili, 95 Apple Court (1000-69-3-18) (R) $700,000

Christine Horan to William Snyder & Joseph Murray, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 11C (1000-63.02-1-30) (R) $565,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)