Fire Commissioner election results: former police chief Hegermiller defeats Culhane in Wading River

A lawn sign encouraging votes for former police chief Hegermiller in Wading River, where he won the fire commissioner post. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Several fire districts throughout the North Fork and Riverhead held fire commissioner board elections on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A majority of the races were unopposed, however, three districts were contested: Wading River, Manorville and Southold. Most of the candidates ran for a five-year term, while others intended for one- or two-year spots.

From proposing budgets to initiating projects to improve fire safety, fire commissioner boards monitor the financial and business practices of each fire district but do not lead the day-to-day operations or respond to emergency situations as a fire chief would.



The boards govern all fire companies and fire departments in a given district by adopting rules and regulations for the members. Below are the winners of each fire district election.

RIVERHEAD FIRE DISTRICTS Riverhead Fire District: Edward Carey Jr. (5 years) Wading River Fire District: David Hegermiller (5 years) Manorville Fire District: William Costello (5 years) Jamesport Fire District: John Newman (5 years), Length of Service Award Program proposition passed