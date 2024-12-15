Editorial: Thank you for your nominations!

As we do each year, we asked you, our readers, to send us nominations for our 2024 People of the Year awards and, as usual, you came through — so thank you! The stories of service and dedication are always inspirational, and our editorial staff takes great care and diligence in selecting the annual honorees, who will be announced Jan. 2, in our first edition of the New Year.

Inevitably, we receive nominations for previous winners in our various categories, and historically have selected only “first time” honorees each year. But the arguments made in favor of past winners are always compelling, and often make us wonder if we should someday loosen the rules and allow for a Times-Review E.G.O.T. of sorts — the rare designation for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Until we get there, we do want to acknowledge — and thank — several past honorees who were nominated again this year.

One example, Greenport business owner Rena Wilhelm, herself a Suffolk Times Community Leader of the Year in 2022, spearheaded an impassioned campaign supporting Village Clerk Candace Hall to be this year’s honoree in that category. “Candace Alexandra Hall has poured her heart and soul into creating opportunities for children in our community … showcasing an unwavering commitment to their growth and happiness,” one nomination letter read. “Not only has Candace organized and run the basketball league, I see her everywhere! Wherever I go in town or to civic meetings I see Candace lighting up the room,” read another. “She truly embodies community leadership in every way, every day.”

We wholeheartedly agree, but alas, Ms. Hall was our 2023 Public Servant of the Year.

Another strong case was made for Sonia Spar, our Community Leader of the Year in 2016. “Ms. Spar devotes her life’s work to social justice, education and cultural exchange,” a member of the Southold Anti-Bias Task Force wrote in a nomination letter. “Her ability to adapt to new challenges, lead complex initiatives and promote understanding across cultures makes her a highly respected professional in the field of education, international relations and social advocacy.”

Examples of Ms. Spar’s contributions include her work with the American Red Cross Disaster Team to seek housing for local families who lost everything in a house fire and her help organizing Greenport’s first International Festival, which kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in September.

The 2021 Riverhead News-Review Public Servant of the Year, Dawn Thomas, was another popular contender this year, thanks to her ongoing work as director of Riverhead’s Community Development Agency, which has secured more than $30 million in state and federal grants for the downtown revitalization project.

The ongoing and seemingly tireless work of the McMorris family — the News-Review’s 2019 Community Leaders of the Year — to raise awareness and help keep drunk drivers off the roads always make their many annual nominations difficult to ignore.

One final example — and perhaps the most compelling argument for a Times Review E.G.O.T. — is our 2021 Community Leader of the Year, the Rev. Natalie Wimberly, who not only led this year’s Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church’s centennial celebration, but also helped organize the addition of a parade to Greenport’s annual Juneteenth commemoration.

These are just a handful of examples of the countless business, civic and public leaders who — year after year — give so much of themselves to support the rest of us. We are honored to salute them.