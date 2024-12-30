Virginia J. Schick of Riverhead passed away at her residence Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. She was 84.

She was born in Brooklyn June 30, 1940, to Elizabeth (Devlin) and Patrick Asendorf. After graduating from high school, she went on to work as a lunch lady at Commack North High School.

Predeceased by her husband, Henry William Schick, she is survived by her children, Denice (John) Lara, Darlene (Mark) Peragine, Dawn Schick and Daniel (Diane) Schick, as well as by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where the prayer service will take place at 3 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude or East End Hospice.

