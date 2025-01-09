Calendar of Events: Jan. 09, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1-2:30 p.m.: Third Annual Community Volunteer Expo in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, hosted by Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at Riverhead Free Library. Multiple local volunteer groups involved. Free. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m.: Southold Women’s Rally at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Features guest speakers from the community, including Tijuana Fulford from the Butterfly Effect Project and the Rev. Natalie Wimberly of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church. Information: [email protected].

Fundraisers

Friday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.: Cops and Community Basketball Game, a fundraiser for NOFO Kid Connect Inc., at Greenport High School. Two teams match up for one epic night. Tickets: $12, adults; $6, kids 12 and under. Must reserve tickets in advance: givebutter.com.

Lectures

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m.: The Trials and Tribulations of Preserving the Dominy Family Home and Workplace by Steve Long, in the Community Room of Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. A cautionary tale for preservationists and historians regarding the Dominy craftsmen of East Hampton. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org

Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts Integrative Approaches to Breast Cancer Care, a seminar tailored to patients, survivors and thrivers, at Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Reservations required: [email protected].

Meetings

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1-2:30 p.m.: Third Annual Community Volunteer Expo in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, hosted by Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at Riverhead Free Library. Multiple local volunteer groups involved. Free. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10:30-12:30 a.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service. Information: w2amc.org

Thursday, Jan. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts ‘Bumps in the Road,’ a presentation by Southold Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Learn how the highway department navigates 400 miles of roadway. Free. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Dec. 6-Jan. 26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through January: “All That Remains,” exhibit of work by sculptor and graffiti artist Christopher Vivas, at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, 53705 Main Road. Closing artist’s reception: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.