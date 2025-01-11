Blotter: Three arrested for alleged code violations

Riverhead Police Department officers arrested the following individuals during the past week:

Alejandro Tomas Andres, 51, of Riverhead; Dystinee Henderson, 24, of Riverhead; and Christopher Orioles, 47, of Smithtown were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Matilyn Harris, 27, of Brooklyn; Roberto Ceballos Landa, 34, of Central Islip; Shelley Reece, 69, of Bridgehampton; and Anthony Lagalante, 45, of Patchogue were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Harris was also charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Berg, 39, of Riverhead was charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and an alleged town code violation.

Victoria Olivieri, 25, of Mastic Beach and Darius Briggs, 47, of Riverhead were charged with alleged criminal contempt.

Rogelio Puluc-Sinay, 52, of Cutchogue; Kenneth Martinson, 66, of Middle Island; and Gerson Chonay Hernandez, 26, of Shirley were charged with alleged code violations, with Mr. Chonay Hernandez facing two additional code violation counts. Mr. Puluc-Sinay was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, as was Aaron Taveras, 35, of Wainscott.

Jose Lima Garcia, 26, of Mexico was charged with alleged false impersonation; Pin Hai Llao, 52, of Roslyn was charged with alleged unlawfully selling fireworks; and Lorinda Pendleton, 51, who is undomiciled, was charged with alleged burglary.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.