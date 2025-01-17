High school sports roundup: Blue Waves one win shy of making hoops playoffs

First-year head coach Pat Fabian has the Blue Waves pumped up for a return to the postseason. (Bill Landon photo)

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAN. 14: RIVERHEAD 76, PATCHOGUE/MEDFORD 48

After getting a massive victory over Whitman earlier in the week, Riverhead put on a show against Patchogue-Medford to earn their fifth league win, leaving just one win to earn a playoff berth in their final six games. Deshawn Watkins was an absolute maniac on the court, scoring a career-high 40 points for the Blue Waves. He hit six triples and simply could not miss. Liam Lennon scored nine and Peter Lagnena added eight. Riverhead improved to 5-1 in League I and 8-6 overall.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 21: Brentwood at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

JAN. 13: MT. SINAI 69, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 43

The Wildcats have cooled off tremendously after their hot start which featured five consecutive wins. The loss against Mt. Sinai now marks three losses in a row for Shoreham-Wading River.

Skewing young at their skill positions, the Wildcats haven’t been able to score as much as they did in the beginning of the season. In the past three games, 43 has been the most they’ve scored. Max Boerum led the way against Mt. Sinai, netting 11. The Wildcats have a 8-5 overall record and a 3-4 split in League VI.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 17: Kings Park at SWR, 4 p.m.; Jan. 28: Hampton Bays at SWR, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JAN. 14: RIVERHEAD 41, PATCHOGUEMEDFORD 27

Riverhead got back on track against Patchogue-Medford in a game they had to have following two straight losses that severely damaged their playoff hopes.

Through the first half of the league season, Riverhead posted a 2-4 record after starting the non-league schedule out 4-0. Tuesday’s win brings them back into the playoff conversation needing three more wins before the season’s end to earn a spot. The Blue Waves had three double digit scorers with Adriana Martinez and Logan Pilon both scoring 11 and Kyleigh Lennon adding 10 more.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 21: Riverhead at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

JAN. 9: JOHN GLENN 46, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 19

After a strong start to the season, Shoreham-Wading River fell in a matchup that essentially decided the league winner. The two top dogs in the league went at it and John Glenn emerged victorious.

The Wildcats earned victories at 101 lbs with Thomas Matias winning in a technical fall, at 108 lbs with Shane Cowan winning in a major decision, at 138 lbs with Gavin Mangano earning a pin, and at 152 lbs with Jacob Conti earning a major decision.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 30: SWR at Southampton, 5:30 p.m.