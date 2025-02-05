Riverhead officer honored for defusing armed standoff

Riverhead police officer Joseph Trivelli, with Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost (left) and Riverhead police captain Danielle Willsey. (Courtesy photo)

Last week, Riverhead police officer Joseph Trivelli was awarded the 2024 Police Officer of the Year Award by the Kiwanis Club of Southampton for his response to an incident in which a Mastic man was holed up at his father’s Riverhead concrete company, firing an AR 15-style assault rifle and telling police “his intention was suicide by cop.”

Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost said in an interview this week that Mr. Trivelli’s “strong communications skills,” and the rapport he developed with the suspect, “made it a successful, safe conclusion for the individual and obviously the police officers that were there.”

The Riverhead News-Review reported on the Jan. 21, 2024 incident, in which police said Anthony Almeida, 43, fired multiple shots from a rifle and then remained holed up inside the building for nearly three hours before surrendering.

The incident drew numerous law enforcement agencies — including Suffolk County Police hostage negotiators — to Cross Island Concrete on Kroemer Avenue.

Mr. Almeida “attempted to enter Joseph Almeida’s [his father] locked office while holding a Ruger 9mm rifle in his hands,” according to case records reviewed by the News-Review.

Mr. Almeida announced “multiple times that his intention was suicide by cop,” according to a Riverhead PBA Facebook post about Mr. Trivelli’s role in the incident.

“When the defendant was asked to go downstairs, he fired about four shots from the Ruger 9mm before going downstairs,” Riverhead police said at the time.

Police say the younger Almeida then “barricaded” himself inside the building, remaining there until being taken into custody just before 7 p.m., authorities said.

Cross Island Concrete (credit: Chris Francescani)

Chief Frost said Mr. Trivelli did an “excellent job with de-escalation.”

“He’s a fine officer, and he knows what he’s doing,” the chief said. “He’s definitely a valuable asset to our department and the community as a whole.”