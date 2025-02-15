Blotter: Five arrested on outstanding warrants

Annabella Diaz Lacolla, 20, of Mattituck; Rene Leggio, 37 of Woodhaven; Ryan McKinney, 43, of Port Jefferson; Frank Kircher, 33, of Patchogue; and Devin Thomas, 32 of Shoreham were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police.

Last week, Riverhead police charged the following individuals with alleged petit larceny: Jose Castro, 46, of Hampton Bays; Anne Ervolina, 62, of Long Beach; Samantha Turner, 34, of Mastic; and Mickey Hill, 36, of Riverhead. Mr. Hill was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Jhojan Grajales Riano, 22, of Riverhead; Miguel Bermudez Riviera, 37, of Riverhead; and Jessica Ortega, 32, of Mastic were charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to reports.

Roberto Rivera, 38, of Bridgeport, Conn., and Michael Matos, 41, of Riverhead were charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance, with Mr. Matos facing two charges, police said.

Jacob Moore, 23, of Riverhead was arrested on two counts of alleged criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.