Riverhead Eats: Soup for the soul at Takkii Ramen

Steaming bowls of ramen, udon and other familiar Japanese favorites at Takkii Ramen in Riverhead. (Credit Victoria Caruso)

Takkii Ramen, a newer eatery in downtown Riverhead, offers an Izakaya-inspired dining experience centered around steaming bowls of ramen, udon and other familiar Japanese favorites. Opened in June, the spot is part of a growing Pennsylvania-born chain originally founded by Marco Lu, though its Riverhead location marks the second Long Island outpost for owners Khalid Masrour and Alex Duan.

Inside Takkii Ramen, a restaurant bringing Japanese comforts to the East End. (Credit: Victoria Caruso)

Takkii Ramen combines traditional Japanese design with modern touches. The 49-seat dining room has ambient rattan light fixtures and colorful paper parasols and lanterns overhead. Wooden tables and gray upholstered chairs anchor the room, while Shoji-style booths along the wall provide seating for groups. A semi-open kitchen allows diners to watch as staff prepare their dishes. Small details, like fishing lures (a nod to Duan’s love of fishing), add a personal touch to the space.

The food at Takkii Ramen is as much about presentation as it is about flavor. Diners scroll through lovely images of rice bowls and noodles on iPads to place orders. The menu offers seafood, pork, beef, chicken and vegetarian dishes, all categorized around noodles: before noodles (appetizers), noodles (ramen and udon dishes), besides noodles (rice bowls) and after noodles (desserts like mochi ice cream and mango crepe cake). Drinks include hot and cold sake and a variety of bubble teas and fresh fruit teas.

Some of our Takkii Ramen favorites:

Vegetable Rice Bowl Designed for those seeking a noodle-and meat-free option, this dish features a base of fluffy white rice topped with cubes of tofu, corn, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, and scallions. Pickled ginger adds a peppery-sweet note, while a drizzle of poke sauce and spicy mayo gives the bowl a sweet and tangy kick.

Chashu Pork Bao Buns This two-piece appetizer arrives in a bamboo steamer, each bun delicately wrapped in a bamboo leaf, and branded with Takkii Ramen’s logo. Inside, melt-in-your-mouth pork belly is complemented by a spicy-sweet gochujang sauce and a housemade napa cabbage slaw.

Edamame A twist on the common Japanese side dish, these edamame are lightly charred and tossed in black garlic oil, infused with sake, and finished with a sprinkle of hickory-smoked sea salt.

Takkii Beef Ramen Choose between a rich pork or chicken broth, both simmered in-house in large batches. Thinly shaved beef is marinated in a blend of mirin, soy sauce, sake, and sugar, then cooked with onions until tender. The beef is placed atop a bowl filled with fresh noodles, crisp bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, scallions, and a perfectly soft ramen egg (ajitsuke tamago). It’s served with chopsticks and a ladle — remember, slurping is part of the experience! It enhances the flavor, aerates the broth, and helps keep the noodles warm as you enjoy.

Karaage Chicken Perfect for snacking or sharing, these crispy, bite-sized chicken nuggets are a popular bar snack in Japan’s Izakayas. At Takkii Ramen, tender chicken thighs are lightly battered and deep-fried for a crispy exterior and juicy interior. They’re served with a sweet and spicy homemade chili sauce, topped with scallions and placed on a bed of shredded cabbage.

Takkii Ramen

124 W Main St, Riverhead, NY

631-284-9181

Web: takkiiramenriverhead.com

Instagram: @takkiiramenriverhead

Hours

Mon – Thurs: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fri + Sat: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.