Ellen Marie (Griffin) Pantaleo of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Riverhead, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025. She was 69.

Born in the Bronx Jan. 15, 1956, to John and Ellen (Coen) Griffin, she graduated from high school and married John Corrigan. She worked for the New York Telephone Company, later known as Verizon New York Inc.

Predeceased by her sister, Catherine Griffin, Ms. Pantaleo is survived by her husband; her daughter, Kathleen, of Riverhead; her brothers: John Griffin of the Villages, Fla., and Michael Griffin of Riverhead; her niece, Amy Campbell of Riverhead; and her nephew, Michael Griffin of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ellen Hermanson Foundation.

