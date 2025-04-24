Real Estate Transfers: April 24, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 14, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Maria Vidal to Two Elm LLC, 526A Hubbard Avenue (600-85-3-40.004) (R) $210,000

CALVERTON (11933)

Mark & Dianna Meilunas to Steven Abrahamsen & Denise Inga, 54 South Path (600-97-1-1.003) (R) $839,999

Michael T Clancy (Referee) & Kristin Cardona (Defendant) to Hampton Developer LLC, 17 Sunny Line Drive (600-97-1-69.001) (R) $602,000

Estate of Allen Davis to Edwin Montoya, (600-137-2-9) (V) $45,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Joan Kart to Port Ginger Properties LLC, 330 Bailey Avenue (1000-34-2-7) (R) $715,000

LAUREL (11948)

Ralph T Gazzillo (Referee) & Debra Inghingolo (Defendant) to 8 Woods LLC, 405 South Oakwood Drive (1000-145-3-10) (R) $674,000

Stephen & Kristianna Schott to Michael Geraci, 2570 Main Road (1000-125-3-3) (R) $640,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Tisha Watroba to Mattituck Car Wash LLC, 6565 Main Road (1000-125-1-19.005) (C) $2,185,000

Cheryl Viviano to Wowak Farms Inc, 17905 Main Road (1000-115-2-9.003) (V) $770,000

Cheryl Viviano to Wowak Farms Inc, 17905 Main Road (1000-115-2-9.003) (R) $630,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Glenwood #1 LLC & Glenwood #II LLC to Hometown Glenwood Village LLC, 1661 Old Country Road (600-119-1-22.003) (C) $66,000,000

Cognoscente Holdings LLC to Primenest Property LLC, 4 Oakland Drive West (600-65-3-22) (R) $527,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Jan & Charlotte Jungblut to George & Jaynemarie Capetanakis, 3295 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-6-20) (R) $1,325,000

Kenneth Braun & Sharon Sexton-Braun to Lois Bennardo, 3475 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-6-1) (R) $999,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)