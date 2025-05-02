Letters to the Editor: Think twice about expansion

Laurel

Think twice about expansion

Thank you for your overview of federal cuts to local libraries (“Our View,” April 24). This is a concerning trend. I’d like to share my thoughts regarding the proposed expansion of Mattituck-Laurel Library. As an avid supporter of libraries and their essential role in our community, I deeply value their presence and contribution to our collective growth and education.

However, I am concerned about the timing and financial implications of spending $5.5 million on this expansion. In light of the federal government no longer providing financial support to libraries, coupled with the potential onset of a recession, this investment may pose significant financial risks to our community. Furthermore, with fluctuating tariffs, the actual cost could exceed the initial estimate, creating additional challenges.

While I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of libraries, I urge our community to carefully reconsider this upcoming vote given the current economic climate. We must ensure the sustainability of our community’s resources while continuing to champion the value of libraries.

Jean Mahoney

Ms. Mahoney is a former member of the Mattituck-Laurel Library board.

Southold

Extending the moratorium

The expression “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink” feels especially relevant as Southold Town considers extending its moratorium on hotels and resorts.

At a time when small businesses are fighting to survive — many down 40% to 60% in revenue compared to 2019, not even adjusting for inflation — our elected officials are opting to restrict one of the few tools proven to stimulate local economies: hospitality. Southold is a seasonal, tourism-driven town, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Our shops, restaurants, and services thrive during the influx of summer visitors. Without that vital seasonal spike, many won’t survive.

This is not a debate about overdevelopment; it’s a question of responsible, thoughtful growth. We have commercial buildings, such as the former Capital One in Mattituck, that have sat vacant for over a decade, generating no tax revenue and offering no community value. Transforming that site into a boutique hotel would inject life into the economy without burdening emergency services or schools the way residential development might.

We can’t afford to keep making decisions based on fear of change. We need leadership that understands economics and is willing to partner with local entrepreneurs to preserve what we all love about the North Fork. That means crafting policy that balances our rural identity with economic sustainability — not choking the very businesses that pay the bills.

We must hold our elected officials accountable and ensure decisions are made based on data, not dated fears. If we fail to act, the only thing we’ll preserve is the continued erosion of our small-town economy.

Vincent Guastamacchia

Laurel

P.O. service is not OK

In the first week in April, I brought some tax information to the Mattituck post office intending to Express Mail it to my accountant. I had been busy and definitely I was late getting the tax information where it needed to be so I could pay my taxes on time. The always friendly and always helpful post office employee said I could use the Express Mail envelope and pay the fee for express mail — but Express Mail service had been discontinued the week before! So much for USPS Express Mail. I actually wasn’t sure where I could FedEx or UPS my papers so I sent them from the post office by means slower than I had intended.

This past week, I spent an inordinate amount of time looking online at various shades of white paint. We are repainting the white walls of our living room but looking at various colors of white wasn’t working for me. I narrowed my search down, went online and selected the 8”x5” color swatches matching my choices and ordered them. It cost about $13. Having thought I completed my purchase, I was surprised when a red notice appeared on the screen. It said: “Due to Postal Service delays it now will take 10 or more days for your order to be delivered.” The last time I ordered color swatches, they took two or three days to arrive. So our postal service is going the same way as assistance with Social Security, grants for cancer research, food programs for poor children and … This is not OK.

Susan Bloom

Mattituck

Curb illegal fireworks

As our birds return and the flowers begin to bloom, it is time to think about spring and summer. With the arrival of our summer residents, the activities of July 4th will begin. Expectations are that numerous illegal fireworks will be seen and heard. Certainly, the authorized displays, with reasonable safety precautions, are enjoyed by everyone. With prescribed hours and durations, they can be a happy occasion for all.

What is a concern is the excessive and unauthorized displays that can become intolerable and hazardous. With the numerous disastrous wildfires that have occurred, it would be important for everyone for town officials to undertake announcements to control and cease and illegal fireworks displays.

Fireworks are dangerous and illegal; harmful for animals and residents having emotional experiences from war; and police officers need to address any calls — and there is the cost of the fireworks, which can be used for beneficial community needs.

With the cooperation of community organizations such as the Boy and Girl Scouts, civic associations, chambers of commerce, Audubon societies and all peace-loving individuals, we can improve and enjoy a safe and harmonious Fourth of July.

George Lomaga

Greenport

Tribute to Paulette

The passing of Paulette Ofrias is so sad, and a tragic loss to the Ofrias family, near and dears, well-wishers, friends and the Southold Pharmacy in particular.

She was an amazing person with a shadow of an iron lady. She was in action — giving directions and instructions — till her last breath. Her devotion to her work in the business and community is an excellent example for us.

She made positive differences in so many lives in so many ways. I am grateful and fortunate to know her personally and will always remember her smiley face at the pharmacy. We always had a lively chat and gained rich professional knowledge of her life.

Her illustrious career was vast and stretch to various fields, including social platforms.

She was a dynamic business lady who flourished on the North Fork. She was deeply involved in East End Health Plans as its trustee. Also served on East End Financial Group advisory board. She was a bridge between the Greenport and Southold school districts creating working understanding between the faculties of both academic institutions.

The pain passes but the beauty remains. Her beauty in the shape of Southold Pharmacy will always remind us of her beautiful accomplishments.

Personally, and on behalf of Colonial Drugs and Surgicals in Greenport, I express my deep condolences on her passing. Her seasoned personality will be missed forever.

May God bless her soul and give strength to her family members to bear this great loss.

Hina Mudassir

Southold Town

Safer walks to school

We are committed to making our community safer and more accessible for all — especially our children.

One of the most important steps we can take toward that goal is to ensure safer routes to school. In particular, we believe the time has come to invest in expanding and improving sidewalks near our schools, especially east of Mattituck High School, where the need is clear and growing. Every child deserves a safe path to walk or bike to school, and every parent deserves peace of mind knowing their child can do so without risk.

Sidewalk infrastructure is not just a safety issue, it’s a quality-of-life issue. Sidewalks connect neighborhoods, encourage healthy habits, support local businesses and help build a stronger sense of community. In recent years, we’ve heard from countless residents who are concerned about speeding cars and the lack of sidewalks near our schools. We share those concerns — and we are ready to take action.

If elected, we pledge to prioritize funding and planning for sidewalks around our school zones, working in close partnership with school officials, community groups and residents. We will seek out funding sources from New York State and the federal government. We will listen, we will lead and we will deliver results that protect our children and strengthen our town’s character.

Southold can do more to protect its residents.

Nicholas Planamento

Christopher Talbot

Greg Schlachter

Mr. Planamento and Mr. Talbot seek election to the Town Board in November; Mr. Schlachter is running for highway superintendent. All are on the Republican ticket.

Orient

Congress, keep your promise

My dad, a G.I., went to law school on the G.I. bill and benefited from a G.I. mortgage. His favorite job was public defender, giving a voice to those who needed one most.

He saw our U.S. Constitution as a living promise, giving our country great stability and reliability. He liked to tell us that in rejecting monarchy for democracy, we became a model for the world. He said the Constitution protected freedoms — speech, religion, assembly and due process — while limiting government power through the separation of legislative, executive and judicial branches, each able to check the others.

The rule of law, he said, made prosperity possible. It built trust, encouraged fairness in business and investment and gave everyday Americans a real shot at a better life. He lived to see a stronger, more respected nation and the dollar become the world’s reserve currency.

My dad passed away at 65, a lifelong contributor to Social Security, which had helped his World War I veteran father. Since the age of 17, I too have paid into this earned benefit. Like my dad, I made this investment in good faith, for the dignity and security of all Americans. We voted for Social Security and kept our part of the promise.

Now Congress, keep yours.

Mary Morgan

Southold

Save the children

It sounds so warm and fuzzy and family-friendly: Have more children. It would be if the Trump administration had any plan for these children. Instead, to begin with, it is cutting Head Start and its programs that promote school readiness for children ages 3 to 5. Infants and toddlers are served through Early Head Start programs. It was begun in 1965 as part of LBJ’s War on Poverty.

That is only one program they plan to slash. The list that targets children includes slashing Medicaid, school lunches ( how corrupt are we to want to feed kids) and gutting the EPA.

So before we praise the administration for espousing bigger families, how about we take care of the here and now children.

Rosellen Storm

Cutchogue

Time to wake up!

When he was running for office, Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of his inauguration. He also promised to lower grocery prices on Day One of his presidency. He promised to Make America Great Again. He promised to bring in trillions of dollars by imposing tariffs on every country with whom we had a trade deficit.

When he made these promises, there was every reason to know that he couldn’t fulfill any of them. Trump falsely blames Ukraine for starting the war. Grocery prices haven’t dropped; they’re on their way up. Trump’s tariff policies have done nothing but disrupt the stock market with wild swings, likely giving the Trump crowd inside information that has enabled them to effectively steal hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors with 401(k)s.

Trump has not made America great again. If anything, he has put America on track for the greatest economic failure of any country since the Great Depression while he personally sells $Trump meme coins to Kool-Aid drinkers as if they have value.

And now he declares that he was only kidding when he said he could end the Russian-Ukraine war in 24 hours. He declares that he only said that “in jest.”

Anyone with an IQ above room temperature should have known, from the time Trump first started lying about his participation in Jan. 6., that he can neither tell the truth about virtually anything nor can he accomplish one single thing he promises to the American people. He’s a world-class fraud. And yet, his followers still treat him with kid gloves, giving him every benefit of whatever doubt there might be, while his Republican enablers in the Congress continue to protect him

It’s time to wake up and acknowledge who and what Donald Trump is. Here on the North Fork we should also wake up and realize that our congressman, Nick LaLota, is one of those frightened rabbits who enable Trump to mislead America into the oncoming disaster. Our contribution to American democracy would be to get rid of Mr. LaLota.

Michael Levy