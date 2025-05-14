Wildcats notch key win at SWR’s annual LaxOut Cancer fundraiser

The Wildcats Andrew Cimino finds the back of the net in Saturday’s win. (Bill Landon photos.)

The LaxOut Cancer fundraiser at Shoreham-Wading River High School has been a highlight on the Wildcats schedule since 2009, the year the lacrosse program decided to raise money for a local child battling cancer. Since then, the annual event has grown to be able to help multiple families within and outside the community each year. Fundraising is a year-long effort for the volunteer-only staff; whether through sponsorships, gift baskets, donations or concession stand profits, the annual tournament supports those who need it most.

“I’m sure this event touches everyone,” said SWR boys head lacrosse coach Mike Taylor. “Just about everyone knows someone that had cancer. This event means a lot to me personally because I lost my mother to cancer. When I got the job here, the event was already going on. But I felt like I wanted to not only keep it going but to blow it up.”

LaxOut Cancer is an all-day affair that starts early in the morning with lacrosse skill competitions for younger players. Prizes are awarded for each winner before the slate of games begins, featuring both JV and varsity boys and girls teams. This year, raffles and good times ruled the day and with the varsity boys ending the night on a 7-4 win over Comsewogue.

It’s been a rocky season for the Wildcats boys squad, which has lost the most games in more than a decade. They came into the day with a 5-7 overall record, teetering on the verge of missing the playoffs. Graduating a full squad of Division I-bound recruits last year left the team scrambling to fill spots.

“It’s been a challenge this year for sure,” Taylor said. “We’re just inexperienced out there. Our [top] dog is a freshman. And you can’t put so much pressure on him.”

The “dog” Taylor mentioned is Noah Gregorek. He’s the last of a long line of Gregorek boys who have since gone on to play for major lacrosse programs including Navy and Johns Hopkins University. In time, he’ll join his brothers at the next level.

“Next year I’ll put more on his shoulders,” Taylor said. “This is his second year of varsity and he really can’t be that guy yet, even though I know he can. He can take over any game.”

In the win over Comsewogue, Gregorek netted three goals and assisted on three others, putting his imprint on just about every goal the team scored.

“Off ball they weren’t that great,” Gregorek said. “When we move the ball quickly on offense, good things happen. It breaks them down. I tried to take advantage of the space we got.”

Gregorek has lit up the scoreboard all season, scoring 70 points on 37 goals and 33 assists — in keeping with the family legacy. Two years ago, brothers Liam and Alec had 104 and 97 points, respectively. Though he won’t match those numbers this season, it’s hard to imagine he won’t eclipse them in the years to come.

But the defense, especially the goal tending, was the real story in Saturday’s win. Surrendering just four goals against this level of competition all but guarantees being in a position to win. Angelina “Cheeto” Price had one of her best games of the season, coming up with 10 saves and not allowing any goals through five penalty kills. Taylor named her MVP of the game.

“It’s always a tough, gritty game against Comsewogue,” Price said. “It meant a lot to do it at an event like today. My mom had cancer. She’s better now but it’s super scary. I always play for my mom, but today was a little more special.”

If the Wildcats want to make the playoffs, they need to win the remaining three games to ensure a spot. Winning two out of three will leave it up to the power rankings.

“We have to win-out, point blank,” Price said. “Leave it all on the line.”