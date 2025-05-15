Community Calendar of Events: May 15, 2025

Skip to the Natural World section for plenty of chances to see colorful birds during peak bird migration through the area. (Credit: Meredith McCarthy file photo)

All ages

Friday, May 16, 5-8 p.m.: Family Game Night hosted by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Free spaghetti dinner and 50/50 raffle included. Donations accepted. Information: uusouthold.org.

Friday, May 23, 11 a.m-5 p.m.: Curbside Poppy Distribution by Post 803 American Legion Auxiliary in observance of Memorial Day, at American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fleece and Fiber Festival at Hallockville Museum Farm. Demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, quilting, weaving, spinning, basket-weaving and sheep-shearing. Hands-on workshops. Rain date: May 18. Tickets: $10, 13 and older; free, 12 and under. Information: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.: 14th annual Anne Mackay Song Swap at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. An evening of song and music to benefit Poquatuck Hall. Doors open shortly after 5 p.m. Baked goods and drinks offered. Tickets $25 plus processing fees: eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Fried chicken and fish dinner fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. $20, fried chicken or fish dinners; $22, fried chicken and fish dinner. Three sides and dessert with each dinner. If ordering more than five dinners, call in order ahead of time: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, May 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car washes hosted by local cheerleaders from North Fork Cheer, at North Fork Discoveries, 31095 Main Road, Cutchogue. Proceeds help North Fork Cheer travel to the AAU Junior Cheer Olympics in Houston, Texas, in July.

Saturday, May 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show to aid war victims and help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 820 Pondview Road, Riverhead. Tickets $5. Information: 516-524-3077 or 631-655-5082.

Sunday, May 25, 6:50 a.m.: Mighty North Fork Triathlon benefitting CAST, Cedar Beach County Park, 3690 Cedar Beach Roach, Southold. 500-meter swim; seven-mile bike; 3.5-mile run. Ticket prices vary: trisignup.com/Races.

Sunday, May 25, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Chili competition between Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes, St. Patrick’s Church, 52125 Main Road, Southold. Chili, cornbread, mac n’ cheese, beverages, baked goods by Sparks. To benefit St. Patrick’s church and other causes. Tickets, $20: 631-831-2738.

In the garden

Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Spring Native Plant Sale, Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park. Sixty species of plants native to the area and locally grown by Glover Perennials. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Local history

Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m.; Monday, May 19, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, May 21, 2 p.m.: Docent orientation sessions with Oysterponds Historical Society, on the Village House porch, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Docents volunteer for three-hour shifts during summer exhibition hours. All levels of docent experience welcome. Free.

Meetings

Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m.: In-person meeting of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association, Jamesport Meeting House. Coffee served 9-9:30 a.m.; meeting starts 9:30 a.m. Bring donations of non-perishable food items for Long Island Cares and the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Free.

Tuesday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Tuesday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association meeting to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on Southold and Peconic hamlets, at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association meeting to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Orient, at Poquatuck Hall.

Saturday, May 24, 10-11:30 a.m.: East Marion Community Association annual membership meeting, and talk by sculptor Arden Scott, “Working as an Artist Who Loves the Sea,” at the East Marion Firehouse. Free.

Music

Saturday, May 17, 2-3 p.m.: “Chantepleure: Songs of Pain and Pleasure from Medieval France and Italy,” with Christopher Preston Thomas and Amber Evans, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artists reception after concert. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, May 17, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mudflats String Band to perform at Jamesport Meeting House. Infusing old time roots with the new; electric fiddle and rich acoustic vocals to the mix of traditional fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and drums. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, May 18, 2:30-4 p.m.: Porchlight, a musical duo, to perform “something for everybody”songs, Floyd Memorial Library. Light refreshments. Violin, bass, guitar and vocals. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, May 25, 5 p.m.: Chopin piano recital with Vassily Primakov, at Poquatuck Hall, 160 Village Lane, Orient. Tickets: $45, nonmembers; $30, members of Poquatuck Hall and Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Theater

May 15-June 1, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $33, main seating and partial view seating; $28, pole view seating. Information: nfct.com.

The natural world

Friday, May 16, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with Jody Levin at Arshamamoque Preserve, 920 Chapel Lane, Greenport. Looking for vibrant yellow warblers, yellow-rumped warblers and a variety of other exciting bird species. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, May 20, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at the Wolf Preserve, 11613-12455 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Twenty acres of diverse habitats with hopes to see pine and prairie warblers, eastern towhees, blue-grey gnatcatchers and more. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, May 23, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders at Broad Cove Preserve, 764 Hubbard Avenue, Aquebogue. Looking for migratory birds passing through, such as warblers, eastern kingbirds, barn swallows and more. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, May 24, 9-11:30 a.m.: Peak Migration Season Bird Walk at Hallock State Park Preserve. Bring binoculars and wear tick repellent. Free. Registration: parks.ny.gov.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays through May, 8-9 a.m.: Birding with Ben Bolduc at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $15, nonmember; $13, member. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Artist’s Showcase, sponsored by Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Dart’s Tree Farm, 2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Fine art, photography, handcrafted items. Light refreshments. Free. $10 gift certificate to Guild gallery and gift shop for a purchase $100 or more.

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Saturday, April 26 reception postponed for a later date. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Through May: “Art Renderings of a Southold Senior” by Thomas Doolan, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library. Monday-Friday, during regular library hours. Free. All are invited to the artist’s reception Saturday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.