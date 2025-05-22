First Michelle Bonura 5K to be held June 7 at Tesla Science Center

With a successful host of registrants so far, Michelle Bonura Memorial 5K run/walk organizers are already planning to hold the event next year as well. (Credit: courtesy photo)

The inaugural Michelle Bonura Memorial 5K run/walk is being held on Saturday, June 7, at the Tesla Science Center. The race is being organized by Frank Capone, Ms. Bonura’s training partner, who was with the 72-year-old retired physical education teacher when she died suddenly.

“Michelle and I were at the end of a training run in Wading River. We had about a 10th of a mile to go when she had a heart attack right my arms. I tried CPR, and unfortunately, it didn’t work,” said Mr. Capone.

The race is using the same 5K course that the Shoreham-Wading River School District uses for their July 4 and Thanksgiving races, which Ms. Bonura often used in training.

“I chose that course because that was one of Michelle’s favorite courses that she ran with her sons, who had gone to Shoreham-Wading River,” he said. “As the race finishes, we’ll be having a DJ with music, pizzas, ice cream, sodas, and do a little party.”

The race is expecting between 250 and 300 people to participate. If enough children sign up, there will also be a kid’s fun-run. The cost to sign up is $30. Top three finishers will receive special recognition, and all participants get a finishing medal. The event is sponsored by Long Island Running Club. Proceeds will benefit the Tesla Science Center, the Lightning Warriors, a group of athletes that Ms. Bonura coached and the new Michelle Bonura Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“There’s two scholarship funds that we’re setting up. One with the Shoreham-Wading River School District, since her two sons graduated from there, and the other one will be with the Sachem School District. We set that up because she had taught for 35 years at Sachem,” said Mr. Capone.

Because of the event’s early success and what it means to those who knew her, Mr. Capone is already counting on making the 5K an annual event.

“Michelle was a very multi-talented athlete. She had done marathons, triathlons — she even did a couple of Half Ironman events. And she was more than just a runner; she was also a very good cyclist, a swimmer, golfer — very multi-talented,” said Mr. Capone. “It’s not going to be a one and done. We plan on doing this again next year.”