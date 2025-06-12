Breaking: Jamesport couple dead after alleged murder-suicide

An alleged murder-suicide in Jamesport is currently under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, according to a SCPD news release.

Edward Crohan, 62, killed his wife Stephanie Crohan, 63, and shot himself, at their home at 56 Lagoon Court in Jamesport. Riverhead Town Police responded to a welfare check call on Wednesday, June 11 to that location around 8:30 p.m. and discovered the two individuals dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Squad tip line at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story.