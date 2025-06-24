Hallockville Farm Museum celebrates 50 years with new Naugles Barn

Hallockville Farm Museum will host a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Naugles Barn Thursday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. (Credit: Amanada Olsen)

Hallockville Farm Museum will host a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Naugles Barn Thursday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. The ceremony will serve as an informal start to the summer programming and kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations. The Old Time Jam Band will provide entertainment, and light refreshments will be served.

“We were excited to show everybody and do [the ceremony] before it got too hot. So the barn still feels very brand spanking new, and yet old,” said Heather Johnson, executive director of Hallockville.

As previously reported, the renovation included restrooms, first floor windows and doors, insulation in the walls, a new HVAC system, two new entrances to the barn, an upgraded fire alarm system, a second-floor fireproof staircase leading to a storage area and possibly an office, and a new staircase going into the basement. The repairs were made possible through a matching grant of $500,000 from the New York State Council in the Arts.

“I’m happy with all that’s happened, because the ADA compliance is extremely important. We want everybody to be able to come into the barn and be able to use it,” said Ms. Johnson.

The updates will allow the space to be used year-round, something that wasn’t possible when the space was unheated and uninsulated. Not only will it be open for the museum’s programming, but it will also be available as a rental space for private events.

Some of the changes are subtle. Patrons may not notice that the windows can now open, or that the walls are fully insulated. Others, like the new bathrooms and the second set of glass doors, make an appreciable difference.

“The glass doors on the north and south side of the barn provide a beautiful view of the north side of our campus and allow a light in, but it’s also serves to insulate the building, which is really important,” said Ms. Johnson. “The outside has been painted, so anybody who has driven by and seen their barn will definitely notice that. And the other reason for that, besides the fact that it does obviously look better, [is] also to protect the building. That paint will actually help preserve the building for longer.”

Beyond the ribbon cutting, the major event to mark the anniversary is the gala at Giorgio’s in Baiting Hollow. This year’s event will be hosted by Doug Geed and honors Alice and Jack Van de Wetering. Proceeds from the event will go to further support the barn restoration.

“We’re excited to be honoring Alice and Jack Van de Wetering because of the wonderful things they’ve done for the community,” Ms. Johnson continued.