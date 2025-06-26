Community Calendar of Events: June 26, 2025

Arts and crafts

Thursday, July 10, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Beginner watercolor workshop with Lisa Baglivi, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Adults/teens 15 and up. Limit of 10 participants. Participants to bring own materials, see online. Tickets: $20, Guild members; $25, nonmembers. Pre-registration online only: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m.: Juneteenth Parade / Harambee African Dance, arrival at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, Greenport. 12:30 p.m. performance at Mitchell Park. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Friday, July 4, 11 a.m.: 33rd annual Fourth of July Parade, Main Road in Southold, from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane. Event information: southoldtownny.gov.

Friday, July 4, noon: Fourth of July Boat Parade sponsored by Peconic Bay Sailing Association, start in Peconic Bay west of Robins Island, proceed past New Suffolk, end in Robins Island Cove. Best visible from the water and from the New Suffolk waterfront. Information: [email protected].

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 12, 4-9 p.m.: ‘Rockin’ for the Vets’ barbecue, Riverhead American Legion, 89 Hubbard Ave. To benefit local veterans. Live music by The Lindsay Reeve Band, Joe Hampton and the Kingpins and The NoFo Band. Burgers, hot dogs, salads. Tickets $25; available for purchase at the Legion.

Thursday, July 10, 6-9 p.m.: Seventh annual Blast for CAST, Stirling Square, 300 Main St., Greenport. Open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, small plates and pizza. Music by NOIZ. Silent auction. Event details and ticket purchase: bit.ly/blastforcast25.

Meetings

Saturday, June 28, 9-11 a.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Fishers Island, at Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island.

Tuesday, July 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: After-hours networking with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Ruggero’s Family Style Restaurant, 5768 NY-25A, Shoppes at East Wind, Wading River. Food and networking. Cash bar. Admission: $20, Chamber members; $30, nonmembers. Registration: business.riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Friday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.: Line dancing lesson with Lady T, Reichert Family Barn at the Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $15, museum members; $20, non-members. Pre-order delicious meals to enjoy before dancing: two meal options, $18. Reservations: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.: ‘Mother Earth,’ performed by Accord Treble Choir, an all-female a cappella ensemble whose music spans a wide variety of styles, eras and cultures, Jamesport Meeting House. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org. Advance purchase recommended.

Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.: A concert in the dome with music by Poore Astronomers, Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Elizabethan lute songs of Thomas Morley. Tickets: $30, Observatory members; $40, nonmembers. Guests must be able to climb two steep flights of stairs to observatory dome. Limited seating. Reservations: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, July 5, 6 p.m.: ‘New Ways of Looking at Old Things’ performance, featuring music by Overlook Quartet at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Doors open 5 p.m. Tickets: $40, members of Landcraft Garden or Friends of Rites of Spring Music; $75, nonmembers. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Theater

Friday, June 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.: Asbury Short Film Concert hosted by Bill Evans, at CAST Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Strongly recommended for ages 16 and above. Tickets $10: asburyshortfilms.com.

The natural world

Tuesday, July 8, 4-5 p.m.: ‘Even Adults Wonder Who Lives Under the Sea,’ an afternoon of seining for adults, Submarine Beach, New Suffolk Waterfront. Learn about North Fork sea creatures. Bring a beverage to enjoy afterwards at the picnic area. Free. Reservations required: [email protected].

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through July 6: Summer art show and sale celebrating local artists, sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Paintings, mixed media, collages, etchings, photography. Exhibit dates and times: Saturdays-Sundays, 1-4 p.m.: June 28 and 29, July 5 and 6; Monday-Friday, 2-4 p.m.: June 30 to July 4.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Let’s Set Sail’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of sailing and the Southold Yacht Club, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55300 Main Road. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Going Places’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of ferries that cruised Long Island Sound, Nautical Miseum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

