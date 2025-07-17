Sports spotlight: Jason Davis, Riverhead baseball

Jason Davis, a freshman second baseman, had a breakout year for the Blue Waves. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The varsity baseball team at Riverhead High School made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years this spring and went on to win two games in the Suffolk County Class AAA double-elimination playoffs.

It was their first playoff win in 20 years. Jason Davis, a freshman second baseman, was right in the middle of it all.

Davis finished second in batting average (.438) on the team during the varsity season, falling only behind now-graduated shortstop Camden Wallace. He was thrust into the leadoff role from the beginning of the season and never wavered in that spot as an ignitor to the Blue Wave potent offense.

For his efforts, he was named All-League in his first full varsity season — an accolade only six freshman baseball players earned in all of Suffolk County across every division.

“Jason just flat out loves to hit,” Riverhead head coach Kevin Kerman said. “He is constantly working in the batting cage to get better. His father, Glenn, told me that he keeps the neighbors up at night with his late-night tee work in the backyard. His great work ethic is already paying off early in his career.”

Davis has been hitting varsity pitching since his eighth grade year because Kerman brought him up for four games. He still managed to hit .308 from the plate then batting against pitchers four to five years older than him.

His freshman spring season has now parlayed into the competitive summer circuit as he plays for the East Coast Lumberjacks, an exclusive highly-rated travel baseball organization. He participated in the 14-and-under 2025 New England Elite Perfect Game championship at the end of June against star-studded teams all over the North East and earned all-tournament honors.

The rising sophomore led his team in batting average (.571) and posted an OPS of 1.341 to go along with his three steals in the tournament.

Only Davis and two of his teammates — Anthony Pignatello and Ryan Breyer of Mount Sinai — made the all-tournament team. There were 25 teams in total that participated in the event.

“It is no surprise to see the success he is having so far this summer,” Kerman said. “We are excited to see him continue to grow.”