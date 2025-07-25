Chester M. Vesloski of Riverhead passed away Thursday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 77 years old.

Born in Glen Cove, N.Y., Aug. 8, 1947 to Chester and Frances (Maietta) Vesloski, he graduated from Glen Cove High School in 1965. After high school, he served in the Marines, before working at ADP in Aquebogue. Mr. Vesloski loved gambling, playing cards, enjoying cruises and going to Florida; most of all, he loved his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his wife, Marguerite, and his son, Chet; Mr. Vesloski is survived by his children, Dawn Salvatore of Ronkonkoma and Justin (Karen) Vesloski of Lake Grove; his companion, Patty Stewart of Riverhead; his brother, Bruce Vesloski of Carle Place, N.Y.; his grandchildren: Anthony, Salvatore, Kaitlyn, Ethan, Madilyn and Lillyan; and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mr. Vesloski’s name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

