Blotter: Dix Hills woman arrested for alleged grand larceny

Riverhead Town police officers made the following arrests during the week from July 20 to July 26:

Kayla Brown of Dix Hills, 26, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Juan Ajcuc Punay of Riverhead, 29, and Guadalupe Cazares of Hampton Bays, 28, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jamal Langhorne of Riverhead, 39, was arrested for alleged assault.

Kenneth Hughes, 37, and Crystal Houston, 40, both of Hampton Bays; Andrew Nowack of Riverhead, 39; Randall Holman of Remsenburg, 29; and Robert Geiger of Mastic Beach, 36, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Rosina Madonna of Riverhead, 55, was arrested for alleged menacing.

Kareem Turner of Riverhead, 31, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Norbert Stolarzewicz of Riverhead, 45, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Nery Ichaj-Nij, 38, and Andrew Nowack, 39, both of Riverhead; and James Hulahan of Smithtown, 54, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.