Splish Splash’s ‘Touch a Truck Day’ returns with Riverhead heroes

Splish Splash will host Riverhead first responders for its annual ‘Touch a Truck Day’ on Aug. 12. (Courtesy photo)

Splish Splash water park in Calverton will be saying “thank you” to the local, hometown heroes who serve their communities with a Hero Appreciation Week, starting Monday, Aug. 11.

Coinciding with the week, the park will host its annual “Touch a Truck Day” on Tuesday, Aug. 12, welcoming several Riverhead departments to participate. The Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and 106 Rescue Wing New York Air National Guard will all be on site. They will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at what life is like as a first responder.

People will be able to sit in a fire truck, check out a police patrol car, take fun photos, and interact with local heroes to learn more about working in various public safety positions. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This week we celebrate heroes who keep our communities safe and strong,” said general manager Mike Bengtson. “Hero Appreciation Week is our way of saying thank you and to give back, see some friendly faces and continue our support for Long Island’s heroes.”

Throughout the entire week, police officers, firefighters, first responders, military members, including active duty, retired and veterans, and doctors and nurses will all be eligible for admissions discounts. The discounted one-day tickets will be $45 for themselves and up to five additional guests, $30 off the standard price. To redeem the discount, those who apply can show their identification at the park’s main gate.