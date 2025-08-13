Riverhead star pitcher Zambriski is bound for St. John’s

Right-hander Matthew Zambriski retired 21 straight batters on just 75 pitches in a perfect game. He will take his talents to an NCAA Divan 1 school (Credit: Bill Landon)

By NCAA rules, collegiate teams aren’t allowed to formally contact any player and offer an athletic scholarship until Aug. 1 of their incoming junior year. Once that date rolled around, the Riverhead Blue Waves’ flame-throwing pitcher Matt Zambriski’s phone started ringing off the hook.

After a summer circuit with the East Coast Lumberjacks — where he pitched in front of scouts from all over the United States, and represented New York in the country’s biggest sophomore event, the Prep Baseball Future Games in Georgia — Zambriski showed his stuff to all of the world on the biggest stage.

The 6-foot 4-inch right-hander entered the summer off what was one of the more impressive school ball seasons in recent history as a member of the Riverhead Blue Waves. Zambriski led Riverhead to their first playoff appearance in 10 years and their first playoff win in 20 years. He threw the first perfect game in school history and pitched to a 1.33 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 47.1 innings pitched. His fastball, which sits around 88 to 89 mph, is what attracted so much attention.

On Aug. 1, St. John’s University associate head coach and pitching coach George Brown was among the many to call and offer Zambriski a spot on the team and an athletic scholarship. The approach the team took stood out instantly.

“The first day it was just me and him talking,” Zambriski said. “Then a few days later he wanted to speak with my family all together and it was just always a family feel from the start. He invited me to his camp at St. John’s and after going there I just knew.”

Zambriski called Brown when he returned home and let him know he was going to commit to the Division I school, which plays in the highly competitive Big East Conference. The program at St. John’s has churned out many professional baseball players, which is one of the things that really stuck out to Zambriski. They have also won the Big East 10 times and have made the NCAA tournament 38 times in their history despite never winning the ultimate prize.

“I just wanted to be a Johnnie,” Zambriski said. “They were always on my radar. Their history, the fact that it’s so close to home, the academics and the fact that they wanted me too made all the difference for me and my family.”

Riverhead head coach Kevin Kerman knew what he had on his hands the minute he met Zambriski.

“Thinking back to coaching him in seventh grade, when he was still figuring how to use his 6-foot frame and control the mental part of the game, to what he’s become now is what makes this so special,” Kerman said. “I’m not sure I can fully express how proud I am of Matt. His commitment to St. John’s is so well deserved. Even though he’s only entering his junior year, he is a role model for our program and is a true example of what hard work and dedication can lead to.”

Being a pitcher is not for the faint at heart. It takes a certain individual to be able to control his emotions and trust his stuff in front of some of the best hitters in the country. “I just trust my preparation and I trust my stuff,” Zambriski said. “Yeah, sometimes I’m a little nervous, but that’s normal. I have so much confidence in my ability to get guys out and I’m working hard every day to get better.”

Zambriski has to constantly do maintenance on his arm to keep it fresh and lively. It’s a routine his coaches and trainers have implemented over the years.

“Throwing a ball isn’t a natural motion your body is supposed to do so you have to do everything you can to minimize the stress before and after you throw,” Zambriski said. “I have pre-workout routines, post-workout routines, and specific training that I have to do. It’s a lot, but it’s necessary. I have been able to pitch all summer with freedom.”

Riverhead’s last NCAA Division I player commitment was in 2024. Mark Gajowski, a lefty pitcher, committed to the University of Albany. Kerman hopes that this becomes the norm for the Blue Waves.

“Getting a big-time commitment to another Division I program does wonders for us here at Riverhead,” Kerman said. “Hopefully this is a nice trend for Riverhead as we continue to try and move this program to being a consistent winner.”

With so many athletes leaving Riverhead over the past few years in search of better opportunities to be seen, Zambriski proved that he can find all the success right here in his hometown.

“I have been blessed with so many great coaches here at Riverhead and with my travel team the East Coast Lumberjacks,” Zambriski said. “What it comes down to is if you work hard and you do your best to dominate, scouts will always find you, no matter where you are.”