Smiles all around for Splish Splash’s ‘Touch a Truck Day’

Children lined up to check out fire trucks and ambulances at Splish Splash’s annual ‘Touch a Truck” event. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

Lights were flashing, sirens were blaring and children were smiling at Splish Splash’s annual ‘Touch a Truck Day’ on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The event coincided with the water park’s Hero Appreciation Week.

Little ones and their families had the opportunity to sit in a fire truck, go inside an ambulance, see the inside of a Cybertruck and learn about local first responders and what they do. The Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and the U.S. Army were all there to interact and answer questions.

The water park’s mascot, Splish, also made an appearance, checking out the vehicles for himself and taking some pictures.

“It’s more of a learning moment. We try to teach the kids that there’s nothing to be scared about if you have to, God forbid, go into the ambulance,” said Joseph Oliver, vice president of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance. “And show them that going in the ambulance is not all about getting shots, and nothing to be scared of.”

Kids were able to sit behind the wheel of the Cybertruck and the fire truck, see all the bells and whistles they come with, pretend to drive them to the scene and get photos while doing so.

“It’s nice to go to events like this, where it’s all family-oriented,” said Mr. Oliver. “All of us have kids, so it’s nice to be able to link up like that.”

This year’s “Touch a Truck Day” marked the fifth annual installment, while the water park has been hosting its Hero Appreciation Week for over 20 years. Throughout the entire week, police officers, firefighters, first responders, military members (including active duty, retired and veterans), and doctors and nurses are all eligible for admissions discounts.

The discounted one-day tickets cost $45 for themselves and up to five additional guests, $30 off the standard price. To redeem the discount, those who apply can show their identification at the park’s main gate.

“The reason why Splish Splash has been doing this event is because it’s just a way for us to give back to our local community,” said Danielle Trombetta, Splish Splash’s director of marketing. “It’s also for our guests of all ages to interact with a police officer, someone from the fire department, an EMT or the Army, and it really helps them understand what they do.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., people lined up and walked over to check out the vehicles right outside the park’s main gate. They also had the chance to go up to the U.S. Army tent and do some push-ups for some prizes and swag.

“They can speak to our local heroes, and who knows, maybe later on in life, they will become a police officer or join the military,” said Ms. Trombetta. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”