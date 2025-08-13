Vivian L. Shannon of Riverhead died Aug. 10, 2025 at Bellhaven Nursing Home. She was 80.

Born in Greenville, N.C. June 15, 1945, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Esther (Hembey) Smith. She attended school in North Carolina and worked at Chemical Compound in Riverhead.

Ms. Shannon was a member of First Baptist Church in Cutchogue and enjoyed events at the Riverhead Senior Center.

Predeceased by her parents; siblings Bennie Mae Humphrey, Leonard Studmyre and Lester Smith, she is survived by her son Danny Corey; siblings Myra Polite, Robert Studmyre and Janet Blackman; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead where a funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.