Get ready for back-to-school at The Shoppes at East Wind

The Shoppes at East Wind Back to School Bash will be stocked with resources for families and students. (Credit: East Wind Long Island)

With all the chaos that ensues during the back-to-school time of year, a one-stop shop with all the resources children might need sounds like a dream, right?

New York Life Insurance Company and Brianna Burwell, a financial professional at the business, will be hosting just that — a Back to School Bash.

On Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a rain date of Aug. 17) The Shoppes at East Wind will be packed with arts and crafts, school supplies vendors, student resources and activities for families.

The free event is intended to bring parents and children together in a fun environment where they can meet local tutors, therapists and mental wellness personnel; learn more about sports organizations; pick up birthday party decor; get their face painted; pet animals at a mini petting zoo and meet characters like a Miss Rachel impersonator.

While parents mingle with vendors and professionals, kids can check out soft play stations, sensory play areas and the on-site carousel.

Family fun — including appearances from favorite characters — will be in abundance at the Back to School Bash. (Credit: East Wind Long Island)

Before families go, they can get a free child ID from New York Life for each of their kids.

“As a mom first, I just know how overwhelming the back-to-school season can be,” Ms. Burwell said. “I really wanted to create something that made it easier — a day where families can come have fun but also access those great local resources so they can feel prepared.”

Another component of the event will be the school supply and backpack drive done in partnership with Long Island Lending a Helping Hand, based in Rocky Point. The organization is looking to fill 500 backpacks for families in need with the help of donations from Back to School Bash vendors and attendees. The items requested include backpacks, binders, folders, spiral notebooks and pencils.

Some other nonprofits involved include Autism Speaks New York and TNT Twirlers.

Ms. Burwell decided to host the event at the Shoppes thanks to her ongoing relationship with the venue, having hosted and attended events there in the past. It’s something she hopes to carry on for years to come.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with the families,” Ms. Burwell said. “I love being around other like-minded people who really want to make our community thrive and connect with everybody. I’m just really excited to see everyone enjoying themselves, stress free, connecting with other resources they may not necessarily have had the chance or the time to connect with.”