Photos: 2025 Polish Town Fair and Festival

The 50th Polish Town Fair and Festival was a hit last weekend in Riverhead. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



Riverhead delighted in the 50th Polish Town Fair and Festival held downtown Saturday and Sunday. As is the tradition, the event included a parade; an appearance by the Polish Queen, Olivia Pawlowska; polka; pierogi and other Polish food; vendors; family fun; and live music by Windstar, DJ Artur Kowalewski and others.

Kids were a focus this year, with a special section just for them with a petting zoo, pony rides, games, crafts and Riverhead Fire Department truck on display.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson