Blotter: Vehicle collision leaves woman in serious condition

During the week of Aug. 24-30, Riverhead police made the following arrests:

A collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred Aug. 30 about 11:17 a.m. on Edwards Avenue in Calverton. Responding officers found an injured man and woman, who had been riding the motorcycle, lying in the roadway. The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but the woman’s condition was serious, and she was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The vehicle operator was not injured. The state police accident reconstruction team responded to assist in the investigation.

Yessin Messaoudi of Queens, 18; Nalita Lopez of Farmingville, 36; Phillip Tiarks of Saint James, 30; Elduin Villavicencio Orrego of Riverhead, 34; German Lopez Vasquez of Wading River, 30; and Terence Sumpter of New York City, 43, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Ashley Thomas, 36, and Savion Hyde, 22, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged assault.

Jaqueline Mejia Alverado of Riverhead, 20, and Ercan Simsek of Brookhaven, 50, were arrested for alleged unlawful dealing with a child.

Reminisce Smith of West Babylon, 35, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Laura Santiago of Riverhead, 43, was arrested for alleged burglary and two counts of alleged petit larceny.

Abner Saban Chamale of Guatemala, 25, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Kenner Maradiaga of Honduras, 20, and Savion Hyde of Mastic Beach, 22, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt. Mr. Hyde was charged with two counts.

Rudy Samayoa of Riverhead, 23; Julio Salmeron of Riverhead, 49; and Kareem McClam of Mastic, 25, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Kourtney Frasier of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance

Randy Dilone Santos of Central Islip, 25, was arrested for allegedly fleeing an officer.

Luis Morales of Riverhead, 43; Jose Zaldivar-Franco of Yaphank, 23; and Sherry Nucci of Coram, 45, were arrested on outstanding warrants. Mr. Morales was also charged with an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.